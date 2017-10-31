Local law enforcement to host Halloween events for kids

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement give kids a safe place to go this Halloween. Several agencies in our area will host events Tuesday night so kids do not have to go trick-or-treating.

“Bring enough bags and buckets to load up with some candy,” Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke said.

Workers decorated Tuesday for a trunk-or-treat at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Duke said it gives kids a safe place to go Halloween night. “We’ll have candy for the kids,” he said. “We’re going to have a costume contest.”

The Lexington Police Department will host its annual Halloween Bash from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Henderson County Fairgrounds Building on First Street. They have games, concessions, toys and a hayride.

“Bring your children. Let them play,” Lexington Police Department Community Oriented Police Officer Wendy Nichols said. “Let them sit down, drink and eat, ride on the hayride.”

Nichols said they expect between 1,500 and 2,000 kids. “We have a lot of sex offenders in the area and we don’t want our children approaching those homes,” she said.

Nichols said they have more than $1,000 worth of candy to give away. Duke said they have about 300 pounds of candy to give away at the sheriff’s office. “We’re hoping this will actually be enough this year,” he said.

The trunk-or-treat at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. They also plan to show the movie “Beetlejuice.”

If you live in Gibson County, head to Milan City Park on Halloween night. The city and Milan police will host a trunk-or-treat starting at 5 p.m. They will also show the movie “Hocus Pocus” at sunset.