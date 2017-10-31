Man charged after shots fired Monday night

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man was arraigned Tuesday in Jackson City Court after police say they found a loaded gun in his car Monday night after a report of gunshots.

Anthony Waller, 38, is charged with possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, and simple possession of marijuana.

Court documents say police were responding to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in east Jackson when they found Waller sitting in his vehicle outside a home on Webber Street.

Officers saw a handgun in the vehicle, partially underneath the driver’s seat, and smelled marijuana inside the car, according to court documents. Police searched Waller’s vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine and 26 rounds of ammunition.

Court documents say officers also found two grams of marijuana in the front passenger door.

When police searched Waller, they found another .8 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine in a cigarette package, and a folded $100 bill with white powder wrapped inside, according to court documents.

Police say Waller admitted the gun and drugs were his.