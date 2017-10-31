Martin homicide suspect reportedly led Miss. police on high-speed chase

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police have released more information about what happened when a man they suspected in a recent homicide was located in Mississippi.

Eric Higgs was considered a person of interest in the Oct. 25 homicide of Barbara Higgs after she was found dead in their home on Brooks Drive in Martin.

Martin police had asked other agencies to be on the lookout for Higgs.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Higgs on a charge of second-degree murder, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

Police in Hernando, Miss., made contact with Higgs around 2:50 p.m. Sunday after hearing from DeSoto County that he was traveling on Interstate 55 in their direction, according to the release.

Higgs fled when police tried to stop his vehicle, leading them in a pursuit. During the chase, police say Higgs crossed the median and traveled toward oncoming traffic at speeds of 120 mph.

Police say he struck a tractor-trailer and wrecked in the median of I-55. Officers from multiple Mississippi agencies then tried to negotiate with Higgs but were not successful, according to the release.

Higgs was then killed by gunfire.

The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.