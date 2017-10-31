MTSU releases poll on primaries, elections

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University has released results of a statewide poll on candidates for upcoming primaries and elections.

Those results show that 55 percent of Republican voters approve or strongly approve of Marsha Blackburn for the U.S. Senate primary, followed by Andy Ogles and Larry Crim.

Former Nashville mayor Karl Dean has the approval of 49 percent of Democrats in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, followed by Craig Fitzhugh, and 60 percent of voters approve or strongly approve of former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen.

Diane Black has 33 percent approval for the Republican gubernatorial primary, followed by Beth Harwell with 32 percent and Randy Boyd with 28 percent. Mae Beavers has 21 percent approval, according to the poll.

You can see all the results of the MTSU Poll here.