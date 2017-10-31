Mugshots : Madison County : 10/30/17 – 10/31/17 October 31, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Zhane Torres Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Anthony Waller Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, failure to comply, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Antonio Thomas Carrying weapons on school property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Carmen Doblado-Turcios Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Desmond Lee Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Dramaine Cross Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Ella Green Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Franteshia Pollard Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Gary Stewart Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Jaclyn Hays DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Kasey Adkison Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Kristi Howell Shoplifting, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Michael Watson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Nakia Key Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Pearl White Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Tabitha Bernard Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Thurston Fason Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Tommie Dotson Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/30/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/31/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore