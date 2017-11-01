2 Killed in head-on collision along Highway 70 East in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed a two-car crash in Carroll County claimed the lives of two people. The wreck shut down part of Highway 70 for hours Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the two victims in this deadly head on collision were traveling along Highway 70 East in the Cedar Grove area. An accident reconstruction team was called in to determine what happened.

Two drivers killed in a horrific car crash Wednesday afternoon.

“Our units as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol, volunteer fire departments, rescue squad, several other units did come to the scene,” Sheriff Andy Dickson said.

State troopers along with Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the crash shortly after 3 p.m. Sheriff Dickson says both vehicles collided head-on, near Flat Bottom Road near Cedar Grove.

“One victim was headed away from Huntingdon and one headed towards Huntingdon,” Sheriff Dickson explained. “And they unfortunately had a front to front collision.”

Sheriff Dickson said both drivers died from their injuries at the scene.

“One of the drivers was ejected from the vehicle and the second driver was trapped inside the vehicle,” said Sheriff Dickson.

Drivers were directed to take a detour, as emergency personnel investigated the crash. The THP called in investigators with the Critical Incident Response Team, better known as CIRT, to reconstruct the crash and also took statements from witnesses.

Although it is a tragic situation, Sheriff Dickson says he is grateful for local agencies working together.

“The local fire departments, the local rescue squads, the highway patrol, the sheriff’s office everybody that was here appreciate everybody’s help,” Sheriff Dickson said.

Troopers say the names of the victims will not be released until family members have been notified. The official cause of the crash is still under investigation.

