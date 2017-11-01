2 professors receive award for outstanding mentoring

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two college professors have received an award for mentoring.

Tori Cliff, an instructor in journalism at the University of Memphis-Lambuth and Pam Denney, an instructor at the Memphis campus, received the D. Mike Pennington Award for outstanding mentoring at the journalism alumni awards banquet.

The annual award recognizes journalism and strategic media faculty members who have been an exemplary guide to students during their learning experience.

The Pennington family created the unique tribute in 2015 to honor Mike Pennington’s dedication to helping others and his loyalty to his alma mater.