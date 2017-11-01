Carroll Co. officials confirm double fatality in Highway 70 crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Carroll County emergency officials have confirmed a crash on Highway 70 near Flat Bottom Road is a double fatality.

State troopers responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash on Highway 70 in south Carroll County.

The crash was reported in the Cedar Grove area.

Lt. Brad Wilbanks with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed state troopers responded to the crash and said there were serious injuries.

Wilbanks said the crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m., involving two vehicles.

Troopers expect to remain at the scene for at least another hour.

The THP asks drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.