Cloudy With Off And On Showers Today

Weather Update 7:30 AM CDT

Its been a soggy start to the day for some. Scattered Showers have developed and have been moving through the area from WSW to ENE mainly along and north of the I-40 corridor so far today. There is a warm front lifting north through the area providing uplift over the colder air mass still sandwiched into the are from the north and area of high pressure that was present yesterday. Eventually through today it will completely lose to the encroaching warmer more humid air mass from the south. This will set the trend over the next several days which keeps temperatures generally well above normal through the rest of the week.

The tricky part to the rest of the week will be with storm chances, we have some ingredients in place that support convection pretty much anytime the nexyt several days. There wont be an organized front affecting the area until next week. So, we’ll be tracking subtle mid level waves for any marginally organized convection over the next several day. Stay tuned for the latest. Ill have another check of the full forecast coming up on ABC 7 on Midday 11:30 AM and CBS 7 at Noon.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

