Crews on scene of Crockett Co. house fire

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Firefighters are at the scene of a Wednesday morning house fire near Maury City.

The call went out around 11 a.m. for the house fire in the 1300 block of Dupree Road.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Firefighters are still on scene.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.