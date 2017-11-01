David L. Blackstock

David Lloyd Blackstock was born July 4, 1942 and went home to be with his Savior on November 1, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.T. and Ann Milam Blackstock. His is survived by his wife of 50 years Armita and daughter Dixie and son Rebel. He is also survived by his brother, R.T. and wife Nita, residents of Penney Farms, Florida.