David L. Blackstock
Coach Blackstock came to Union in 1973 and served as the Athletic Director for thirty-four years. During that time, he also coached the Union Lady Bulldog basketball team, baseball team and softball team. In eighteen seasons as the Coach of the Lady Bulldogs he amassed a record of 509-89 and won an NAIA National Championship in 1998 and was named the NAIA National Coach of the Year the same year. He began his coaching career at Union coaching the baseball team. His team’s record was 288-170. His teams won nine conference championships and made nine NAIA National Tournament appearances. They finished 3rd in the NAIA National Tournament in 1983. His final coaching years with the bulldogs was with the Union Softball team. In two seasons they finished with a 77-36 record and a NAIA Region Tournament appearance. He was named TranSouth Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year three times.
Blackstock also was very active in coaching in Babe Ruth, Little League and Dixie Youth Baseball. His Babe Ruth and Dixie Youth teams won state championships.
He graduated from Union University in 1964. During his time at Union he played for the bulldog baseball team and helped lead them to a NCAA Small College National Championship in 1963 and national runner-up in 1964. He held a Master’s Degree from The University of Memphis and a Doctorate Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.
He was selected for membership in the NAIA Hall of Fame, Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, Jackson Madison County Sports Hall of Fame and the Union University Sports Hall of Fame.
He was a member of Englewood Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for over thirty years.
SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 5, 2017 in the Sanctuary of Englewood Baptist Church. His former players are asked to sit together in a group for the service.
The family will be receiving friends immediately following the service in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to the Blackstock Family Fund at Union University, 1050 Union University Drive, Jackson, TN 38305, the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024 or to Englewood Baptist Church, 2239 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305.
