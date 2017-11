Farm owner raises reward to find arson suspect

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The farm owner whose barn went up in flames is raising the reward to find out who did it.

The reward was $5,000 and Rodney Ferrara has raised it to a $10,000 reward.

Officials say arson is to blame. The Hardin County barn was filled with hay and farm equipment.

Nobody was injured but investigators are still looking for who is responsible.

Ferrara says the hay was needed to feed his 60 cows through the winter.