Former Union coach, athletic director dies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Union University coach and athletic director David Blackstock died Wednesday morning, sports information director Steven Aldridge confirmed.

Blackstock, a Jackson native, graduated from Union University in 1964, but returned in 1973 as the school’s athletic director. Blackstock stayed in that role for 34 years.

He also coached the women’s basketball team from 1981 until 1998, taking the team to a NAIA National Title in 1998. Blackstock was also named NAIA Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year in 1998.

Blackstock was a co-head coach of the Union baseball team from 1975 until 1985. In 1983, the team placed third in the NAIA World Series. He stepped in to coach two years with the softball team in 2006 and 2007.

Blackstock has been inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, the Jackson-Madison County Hall of Fame, and the Union University Sports Hall of Fame.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

