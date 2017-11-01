Henderson Co. boy receives double surprise, thanks to local first responders

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.-A little boy rolls away with a big surprise Wednesday from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

At Tuesday night’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ in Lexington, Mason won the costume contest, dressed as a firefighter, even with a miniature fire truck.

He said he hopes to be a fireman when he grows up.

Wednesday, Investigator Jeremiah Adams with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department went and picked out a firefighter decorated bike just for Mason and called his friends at the Henderson County Fire Department to have his prize specially delivered.

“It’s a great feeling, knowing we can call on each other. We’re family and we’re proud of it and they know they can count on us and we can count on them for anything we need,” said Investigator Adams.

“They could have just gave him a bicycle and said come get your bike. Instead they made this production ’cause he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up, to bring a fire truck for him,” Rachel Maness, Mason’s mom.

Investigator Adams said this is a great way to show a positive influence for the youth and especially for someone who wants to be a community service member.