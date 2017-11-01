Historians recognize one of Jackson’s founding fathers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The United States Daughters of 1812 hosted a special ceremony Wednesday to mark the grave of Stokely Donelson Hays. Historians said he is one of Jackson’s founding fathers.

“I didn’t know that my ancestors ever lived here until recently,” Daniel Joseph Hall, a distant relative, said.

The United States Daughters of 1812 helped organize the event at Riverside Cemetery in Jackson. Sherry Taylor serves as president of the Tulip Grove chapter. “Today we honor his service as a soldier of the War of 1812,” she said.

Historians said Hays helped establish the city of Jackson and was related to the seventh president. “He knew Andrew Jackson,” Taylor said. “He stayed at the Hermitage. His mother is Rachel Jackson’s sister.”

The group also marked the graves of Hays’ mother and sister. Hall said he is thankful the organization chose to honor his family. “It’s interesting to know that there’s a deep history with the city of Jackson rooted here with my family,” Hall said.

Taylor said they hope to make Riverside Cemetery known again.