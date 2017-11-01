Homicide suspect indicted on simulation charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman charged in a shooting in April at a downtown Jackson law office has been indicted on charges of criminal simulation.

Shurnue Bratton, who was charged in the death of Betsy Raines earlier this year at Casey, Simmons, and Bryant PLLC., was also charged with criminal simulation after court documents say she tried to cash a check at Royal Liquors for $943.69.

Court documents say the check was made out to Bratton by the law firm, and she attempted to cash the check on March 17, about three weeks before she is accused of shooting and killing Raines.

Bratton was an employee at the law firm, but had been terminated prior to the shooting.