James Louis Johnson

James Louis Johnson, age 84, died on Monday, October 30, 2017 at the Tennova Regional Hospital of Jackson.

A native of Crockett, County, he was born on December 8, 1932, the son of the late R.D. and Margaret Jones Johnson. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1980 as a Lt. Colonial after thirty years of service in weapons control. After retirement he worked as a phycologist in preforming phycological testing.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Bettis Johnson; three sons Jeffery Johnson (Jeannie) of Rio Vista, TX, Jay Johnson (Jimmie) of Fort Worth, TX and Jestin Johnson of Dacula, GA; a sister, Wilda Mensinger of Auburn, GA; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be on November 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Emerald Coast Funeral Home in Fort Walton Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions as requested to be sent to the First Baptist Church of Alamo, TN Building Fund, PO Box 241, Alamo, TN 38001.

