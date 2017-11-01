Man facing tampering with evidence charge in self-defense shooting appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jarvis Miller Jr. went before a judge Wednesday. Miller is charged with tampering with evidence. Officials say he threw a gun out the window after shooting 27-year-old Gevin Hardin.

Hardin later died at the hospital. Police say 27-year-old Miller is not facing any charges after they determined he acted in self-defense.

“It’s been kind of hard for the family because it’s a sad situation all the way around,” a family member of Miller’s said. They did not want to be identified.

The family doesn’t understand why the state is still pressing charges.

“You had other people that fit the criteria in the case and they aren’t being charged. I feel like he is not being fairly treated,” the family member said.

In court Thursday a judge appointed Miller a public defender.

The shooting happened March 13. Officials say Gevin Hardin went to Miller’s house to confront him. They say Gevin had a gun and Miller shot him in self-defense.

Family and friends say they are actually quite shocked about these charges of tampering with evidence because they say Miller told police from the beginning where they could find the gun.

“They retrieved the gun. It wasn’t even five minutes. When they caught him at the store he told the police where the weapon was. He told him everything,” the family member said.

Court documents say Miller confessed to the shooting and tossing the gun.

“He’s been cooperative throughout the entire case. They had the gun before he was placed inside the police car,” the family member said.

Now Miller and his family are ready to move forward.

“He just wants to get this behind him and he wants to move forward with his life,” the family member said.