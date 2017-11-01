Man indicted in wife’s alleged kidnapping, car chase

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of kidnapping his estranged wife has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury.

Patrick Moore was indicted on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault after court documents say he put the woman in the trunk of his car on Jan. 23 and led police on a chase into Chester County.

Moore is charged with aggravated assault after police said he strangled the woman before putting her in the trunk.

Police said the woman was able to jump out of the car and get into a vehicle following her husband’s Chevrolet Malibu. Moore eventually wrecked the car near Henderson, and ran from police on foot.

Henderson police said Moore was Tased in an attempt to subdue him.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m.