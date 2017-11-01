Operation Blackout nets one arrest statewide on Halloween

JACKSON, Tenn. — One person was arrested on Halloween as part of a statewide operation by the Tennessee Department of Correction during their annual “Operation Blackout” checks.

According to TDOC, the only arrest in Tennessee was for a violation of the sex offender registry. Another five offenders will have warrants signed or be sanctioned for non-compliance.

More than 500 TDOC Probation and Parole officers made home visits across the state, including pre-Halloween checks. Those checks ahead of the holiday included 21 arrests for violations ranging from possession of narcotics to possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

In total, TDOC officers visited more than 3,188 sex offenders since Oct. 21. According to the release, officers attempted to check on 1,207 offenders and completed 1,173 of those checks.

Of those checks, 29 offenders were either working or hospitalized.

“This is just another way that this Department truly enhances public safety,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “As a parent, I breathe a little easier knowing that our officers are doing this additional check to make sure that our smallest stakeholders – our children – can have a safe night.”