Ryan Miller proves he can score from any position

JACKSON, Tenn. — When the USJ Bruins take the field on Friday nights, Ryan Miller typically lines up at wide receiver. But when they took on Haring Academy, head coach Michael Stroup decided to make a change facing a night filled with a downpour, he moved Miller to running back.

“We moved him back there to give us the little things, like getting the running game going and help us out and what not and fortunately it did help us out,” Stroup said.

The move paid off in a monstrous way, Miller rushed for 255 yards and a career-high five touchdowns and earned the Player of the Week honor for the final week of the regular season.

“That was kind of new to me because I’ve been playing wide receiver all year and all my high school career so it was raining, we knew we were going to run the ball so he just got me touches,” Miller said.

While Stroup anticipated the move to be a good idea to get the ball in one of his playmaker’s hands, he too was blown away by the numbers Miller posted.

“Didn’t expect five touchdowns, didn’t expect 255 yards,” Stroup said. “It’s credited to the offensive line up front and Ryan and you know just doing things that help us as a team win.”

With a trip to Cookeville looming on the horizon for the Bruins, Miller is open to playing any position.

“You know, just trying to make plays and stuff for my team,” he said.

The Bruins play Evangelical Christian Friday night in the opening round of the playoffs.