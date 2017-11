Stay granted in Dillon McGee lawsuit

JACKSON, Tenn. — A U.S. District judge has granted a stay on a trial scheduled to begin next week in the Sept. 2014 shooting death of Dillon McGee.

Court documents show that the stay in the case was granted Wednesday after the motion was filed Tuesday.

A jury trial was scheduled to begin Nov. 6, but that trial has now been canceled, according to court records.

McGee’s father filed the wrongful death lawsuit in March 2015 after his son’s death.