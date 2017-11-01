THP on scene of serious injury crash on Highway 70 in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — State troopers responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash on Highway 70 in south Carroll County.

The crash occurred on Highway 70 near Flat Bottom Road in the Cedar Grove area.

Lt. Brad Wilbanks with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed state troopers responded to the crash and said there were serious injuries.

The THP asks drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Details are limited at this time.

