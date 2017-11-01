Warming Up for the First Few Days of November

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

A few showers are still falling in West Tennessee but we’ll be mainly dry overnight with only a slight chance for rain. Winds are picking up and they’ve allowed for highs in the middle to upper 60s this afternoon. West Tennessee is going to see even warmer weather in the forecast for the next several days with temperatures approaching 80°F at times!

TONIGHT

There’s still a slight chance for rain in West Tennessee tonight but the next big issue will be with winds from the south that could gust to between 20 and 30 miles per hour. This will allow our weather to remain mild overnight with temperatures in the middle 60s Thursday morning.

After starting in the middle 60s Thursday morning, we’ll warm up to the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon! It’ll be a cloudy but warm and breezy day with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour and although a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, most of West Tennessee should stay dry. However, scattered thunderstorms will also be possible on Friday, and we’ll be paying especially close attention to the forecast during the evening with the kick-off of Week 1 of High School Football Playoffs.

