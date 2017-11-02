Benton Co. deputies investigate body found in TN River

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Tennessee River Thursday afternoon near the Benton County and Humphreys County line.

Fishermen found the body snagged on a trotline around 1:45 p.m., according to Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

The body will be sent to Nashville for an autopsy.

Details are limited at this time.

