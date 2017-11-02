City Council to consider taking Bemis Mill property

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson could take possession of the Bemis Mill property in south Jackson. Mayor Jerry Gist said they want to build a park.

Gist said demolition is done at the Bemis Mill.

“I worked there 41 years,” Irene Rolison said. “My husband worked there 37.”

Rolison is a lifelong Bemis resident. “I don’t guess the man had any choice but to tear it down because it was just in such, you know, need of repair and all,” she said.

Jackson City Council members are expected to consider a resolution next week that would allow the city to try and take over the property using eminent domain. “That is a mechanism which we use to obtain property for public use,” Gist said.

Gist said Bemis Mill LLC currently owns the property. If the city gets the 4.14 acres, Gist said they plan to build a park. “Right now we don’t own it, so really we cannot start construction on the property until it’s in our hands,” he said.

Gist said demolition at the Bemis Mill cost the city close to $300,000. “We’ll be seeking relief from the court to have him pay that amount because we had an existing agreement, which was not adhered to by Mr. Morton,” he said.

Rolison said she likes the idea of a park. “Anything would look better than what it looks like right now actually,” she said.

Gist said they plan to begin construction as soon as the city gets the deed to the property.

City Council members are scheduled to take up the issue Tuesday at their next meeting.