Death investigation underway after body found in Tennessee River

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn.- The Benton County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was pulled from the Tennessee River. Now, new details are being released that have law enforcement treating the death as suspicious..

Investigators could soon be looking for a suspect in this case.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher said certain elements of how the man was found has lead them to believe it could be a homicide.

Crews spend hours searching the Tennessee River for clues after a fisherman spotted a body of a man caught on a trot line.

The body had hung on that the clothing on the body had actually hung in the trot line,” said Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

The body was found near the Benton-Humphreys County line across from the Cuba Landing Marina around 1:45, Thursday afternoon.

“We brought the body back into Cuba Landing which was our closest landing,” said Sheriff Christopher.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher said it was a man, who appeared to be around 5-feet-9, in his early 30s.

The body was rather decomposed it had been in the water for a few days,” Sheriff Christopher said. The TBI was brought in for assistance, after investigators noticed something strange.

“The body had no clothes on except for a shirt,” said Sheriff Christopher.

Sheriff Christopher said there were also markings on the body, which could help make a positive ID.

“We’re going to investigate at this time unless we find out different as a homicide due to some facts that we found in the early parts of the investigation,” said Sheriff Christopher.

The TWRA, along with the Humpheys County Sheriff’s Department provided equipment to help with the investigation.

“Everybody working together has really paid off for us. We were able to wrap this up pretty quick for the early parts now the slow parts start of trying to put the pieces together,” said Sheriff Christopher.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville for an autopsy.