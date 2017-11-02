Dogs train to help local agencies find missing people

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the FBI, there were thousands of missing persons cases in 2016.

The sound of dogs barking could help solve some of those cases.

“We have folks here as far from Alaska and Texas,” Henderson County EMA Director Drew Cook said.

About 70 owners and 50 of their furry heroes came to Natchez Park in Henderson to get certified in the human remains detection specialty program.

“We have four classes going on and we have beginner, intermediate and advanced classes on land. And this is the water class, and this is a lot of drowning recoveries,” Instructor David Sullivan said.

“You’re going to have some teams out on the water doing some water problems and you are going to have folks on the land doing searches with their dogs,” Cook said.

The training is aimed to quickly find your loved one whether they are in the woods or under the water.

Each dog gets a chance to go out in the pond for paws-on experience.

“The dogs will work the pattern to find a source so we would know where to send divers down to start our search, looking for someone that was submerged,” Cook said.

“Cuts down on the time the diver has to be in the water. If you get him within a couple feet of where someone was at, then it’s a lot safer for the divers doing the recovery,” Sullivan said.

Officials say this is not just helping emergency crews but also is crucial for families who have lost loved ones.

“They bring closure to families and solve cases for law enforcement, so it is an invaluable service they provide to us,” Cook said.

The training continues until Sunday.