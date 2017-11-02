Former Sheriff’s Office employee accused of threatening jail staff WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff JACKSON, Tenn. — A former Madison County Sheriff’s Office employee is facing new charges after court documents say he threatened a jail administrator. Joshua James Gandy, 39, is now charged with retaliation. He was indicted last month on charges of official misconduct, introducing contraband into a penal facility, possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to sell or deliver, and conspiracy to introduce contraband into the jail.

Gandy is accused in that case of bringing cell phones into the jail for inmates. He worked as a detention specialist for the Sheriff’s Office until he was fired on Aug. 9.

Court documents say Gandy was being held in the Madison County Jail on those charges, until he was released on bond on Oct. 10. While he was being released from the jail, a detention specialist heard Gandy threaten to shoot a jail administrator.

Court documents say the administrator was involved in the investigation of contraband allegations against Gandy, and was acting in an official capacity during that investigation.

Gandy’s next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 in Madison County General Sessions Court.