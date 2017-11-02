Futuris plant in Milan to close by end of year

MILAN, Tenn. — The Futuris manufacturing plant in Milan will close by the end of the year, according to company representatives.

The Futurist plant, located on Kefauver Drive in Milan, employs 148 workers and is a manufacturer of car parts.

In September, the company was bought out by Adient Company, which makes interior car seating, and they decided to optimize and relocate the work elsewhere, according to Adient Communications Director Mary Kay Dodero.

Adient’s headquarters is in Detroit, Mich.