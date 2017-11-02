Greenfield headed to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — The Greenfield Yellow Jackets are headed to the big dance for the first time in 14 years after taking down West Carroll this past Friday. For that win, they also earned the Team of the Week honor for the final week of the regular season.

They were able to overcome a rocky beginning, winning four out of their last five games. Now, this weekend they’ll be looking to pick up their first playoff win in quite some time when they take on Westwood.