Humboldt looking forward to playing their brand of basketball

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Coming off a 30 win season last year, the Humboldt Vikings are looking to finish what they failed to accomplish last season. The team made it to the state tournament before being bounced in the first round by Grace Christian. This season they will have to make the run at holding up the gold ball trophy without some key contributors that graduated – but despite having some fresh faces on the team, head coach Ron Abernathy still expects his team to play a high level.

“It looks like we’re going to be real quick, looks like we’re going to be real strong, looks like we’re going to be fast,” Abernathy said. “I look forward to playing that pressure defense and playing that up-tempo game that our fans love.”

Last season the Vikings were able to cruise past West Tennessee opponents losing only twice. One coming to a team from Missouri and the other school coming out of Knoxville. Those two losses were by a combined five points, it shows that the Vikings were in every game that they played. Something Abernathy believes his team will be able to do this season.

With the full court relentless defense and the high flying fast break offense, the Vikings are sure to bring the crowds back to their feet when the new season tips off.

“They gone expect the same good basketball that we always play,” Abernathy said. “My objective is not to go undefeated, but my objective is every time we step on that floor we want to be able to compete and we want you to know that you’re playing Humboldt in basketball.”

The Vikings will tip their season off against the Sacred Heart Knights.