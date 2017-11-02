Humboldt police investigating after residents report sounds of gunfire in neighborhood

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-Humboldt police confirm receiving reports of gunfire being heard by residents in one part of town, Thursday night.

According to Humboldt Police Chief Rob Ellis, residents living along Burrow Street reported hearing the sound of several shots around 9 p.m.

Chief Ellis says there were no injuries, however people who live in the area told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at least one car in the area was damaged after being shot into.

Chief Ellis says the incident is under investigation.