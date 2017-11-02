Idaho man sentenced after 2016 arrest in Hardeman County

JACKSON, Tenn. — An Idaho man arrested by U.S. Marshals and the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office in Saulsbury last year has been sentenced to 20 years for firearms charges and possession of methamphetamine.

Boise, Idaho Police Department attempted to stop Henry McGuire in February 2016 for a traffic violation. According to a news release, a K-9 unit alerted to narcotics in the vehicle and police saw a semi-automatic pistol between the driver’s seat and center console.

The release says police found a plastic bin with marijuana, a digital scale, clear plastic bags, methamphetamine, heroin, bullets and large wads of cash inside the car. When police searched McGuire, they found a glass pipe with white residue, methamphetamine, heroin, and more than $1,500 in cash.

The release says McGuire admitted that he sold about one-half pound of methamphetamine every few days during 2015. Boise police arrested McGuire, seized his Chevrolet Impala and about $16,851 in cash.

McGuire was later released on bail and was indicted on federal charges in Idaho.

The release says the U.S. Marshals were notified that McGuire was wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Idaho, and police found him on Covington Loop in Saulsbury in April 2016.

Police found a rifle on the couch inside a trailer, and recovered more than $5,000 in cash, a STEN 9 mm fully loaded automatic machine gun, a Remington 28-shotgun, a Browning 12-gauge shotgun, a Ruger rifle, a Bersa Mini Firestorm 9 mm pistol, a Norinco .223-caliber pistol, a Ruger .22-caliber pistol and a Ruger .22-caliber rifle.

Three of those guns were reported stolen, the release says.

McGuire was sentenced to 20 years with an additional eight years of supervised release Wednesday.