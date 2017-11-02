Jackson Generals announce management changes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Big changes happened for the Jackson Generals Thursday.

Team management hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Ballpark at Jackson to announce several management changes.

Jason Compton will take over as president. Nick Hall will become general manager.

Both started as interns and worked their way up.

The Generals also announced several updates at the ballpark.

The team says they plan to add new party decks inside the stadium and revamp the bullpen bar.