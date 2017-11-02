Kiddie recalls fire extinguishers with plastic handles

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is alerting residents of the Volunteer State about a fire extinguisher recall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Kiddie announced Thursday morning the recall of fire extinguishers with plastic handles.

The recall does not affect detection devices.

The fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during an emergency, according to a release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

You can see the full recall information at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.