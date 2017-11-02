Madison Co. Democratic Party promotes Affordable Care Act open enrollment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Democratic Party held a press conference Thursday promoting Affordable Care Act open enrollment.

The conversation at Jackson City Hall focused on providing the public with resources regarding health care enrollment.

They also discussed barriers recently enacted to make it harder for citizens to enroll.

“As Democrats we like to believe that we care for people, that we fight for what’s best for people and that we promote positive changes and reforms in our community,” Byron Elam, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said.

Elam also answered questions after the event.