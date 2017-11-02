Man charged with stealing $50K in cash, valuables from family member’s safe

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is facing a felony theft charge on accusations of stealing around $50,000 in cash, gold and silver from a family member’s safe.

John Clayton Cole is charged with stealing the cash and valuables from the safe, located in his family member’s north Jackson home, while the family member was out of town, according to court documents.

The owner reported the theft Nov. 1 and told police the cash and other valuables must have been taken between that day and when he had left in April.

The owner told police Cole was staying at the home at the time and had access to the safe.

Police say Cole admitted to taking the cash and valuables from the safe.

Cole is charged with theft over $10,000.