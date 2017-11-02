Mary K. Osborne Tande

Mary K. Osborne Tande, 77, died Wednesday, November 01, 2017 at Tennova Health Care after a long illness in Jackson, TN.

She was born in Madison County, TN to the parents of Clarence and Katherine Burkhead Osborne. She was a member of Oakfield Baptist Church, a member of Humane Society of the United States, and was retired.

She is survived by her daughter, Jenny Liston of Jackson, TN, one son, Joey Howell Jr. of Jackson, TN, one brother, David (Cathy) Osborne of Bedford, TX, one sister, Doris Freeman of Humboldt, TN, two grandchildren, Chuck (Melanie) Liston, Amy Terry, Eli Liston, Lailee Engelke, and Khloe Liston.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Jackson Madison County Humane Society, 23 Pinnacle Drive, Jackson, TN 38301.

There will be a Memorial Service at 2575 Viking Drive, Humboldt, TN at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November, 5, 2017.

Mrs. Osborne will be cremated by Arrington Crematory.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com