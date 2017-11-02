Mild And Breezy Today.

Weather Update 8:10 AM

It will be overcast, mild and breezy today. Temperatures are starting off where we would expect them to be for the day time high in the mid 60s. We’ll warm up as the day goes along to about 7 for the high temperatures. There may be a few breaks in the clouds occasionally, however as we go through the rest of the afternoon a most southerly flow will keep clouds in good supply throughout the day. Given the source region however, temperature will still rise unperturbed . We’ll be watching closely later this evening as the warm front that moved through yesterday slides south in response to an area of height falls along the northern Plains/Great Lakes. This will meet with a shortwave moving ENE from Arkansas within the mid level zonal flow. The iteration may be enough to spark a line of storms late tonight into the day on Friday. We’ll keep a close eye on it. I’ll have another look at the full forecast coming up on ABC 7 11:30 AM and CBS 7 Noon.

NOTE: Daylight Saving Time Ends on SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY! Video has an incorrect graphic.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com