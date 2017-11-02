Mugshots : Madison County : 11/01/17 – 11/02/17

1/21 Kendrick McMullin Aggravated robbery

2/21 Whitney Henley Simple domestic assault

3/21 Almeter Love Failure to appear

4/21 Alonzo Moriley Sexual battery



5/21 Ashley Davis Schedule IV drug violations, driving while unlicensed

6/21 Brandon Westphal Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

7/21 Brien Turner Theft under $500, violation of community corrections

8/21 Caminski Fenner Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/21 Charles Bradley Simple domestic assault

10/21 Ericka Wade Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/21 Heather Petersen DUI, leaving the scene of an accident

12/21 Jacob Hudson Failure to appear



13/21 Jerry Transou Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/21 John Cole Theft over $10,000

15/21 John Hodges Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

16/21 Johnathan Sheffield Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/21 Joshua Gandy Retaliation for past action

18/21 Kaya Summers-Butler Simple domestic assault

19/21 Rickey Ray Simple domestic assault

20/21 Vickie Newman Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/21 William Garner Violation of community corrections, failure to appear











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/01/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/02/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.