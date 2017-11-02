Police: Two-vehicle wreck in west Jackson sends one to area hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.-A late night wreck near Jackson-Madison County General Hospital sends one person to the hospital.

According to Jackson police, it happened at 10, Thursday night. Investigators said a pickup carrying 2 people was was traveling north on Lambuth and a Dodge Durango was traveling West on Forest. The two collided, causing the Durango to overturn.

Jackson police said the driver in the Durango was pinned and had to be extracted from the car. Investigators said she was responsive and was taken to an area hospital. Her injuries are unknown.

Police said the people in the other vehicle are okay.