Showers and Thunderstorms Possible Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Warm and still very humid this Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. I’ll remind you our average high is 63°F for this time of the year, and as warm as it is now, it could get even hotter this weekend! A cold front is moving into West Tennessee tonight and tomorrow but although we won’t see a drop in temperature, we will see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will only drop to the middle 60s by Friday morning. Skies will stay cloudy overnight with a 60% chance for scattered rain in West Tennessee. Some storms could be strong overnight but right now the overall risk for severe weather is low.

We’ll be dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday as the incoming cold front moves back to the north as a warm front again allowing for highs in the 70s! Most of West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow with a small potential for large hail and strong wind gusts with any thunderstorms that develop.

Expect it to be another warm and humid day with a chance for rain continuing into the evening hours during Week 1 of High School football playoff games. We’ll be closely watching the chance for thunderstorms at that time as well, which will remain a possibility. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast which could include record high temperatures and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

