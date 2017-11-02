THP identifies 2 killed in Carroll Co. crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the two men killed in a crash Wednesday on Highway 70 near Cedar Grove.

Roy T. Gardner, 59, of Cedar Grove, and Cody H. Conway, 22, of Munford, died after a head-on crash near Flat Bottom Road around 3 p.m.

According to a crash report, Gardner was driving westbound and Conway was driving eastbound on Highway 70 when Gardner’s 2000 Ford Explorer went off the right side of the road and overcorrected.

Gardner’s vehicle then went into the eastbound lane, hitting Conway’s 2013 Nissan Infiniti head-on.

Gardner’s Explorer flipped several times before stopping just off the side of the road, the report says. Gardner was ejected from the vehicle.

The report says Conway’s Infiniti left the road and stopped about 25 feet down on an embankment.

Both drivers were dead at the scene.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.