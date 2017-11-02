University of Memphis Lambuth hosts graduate school fair

JACKSON, Tenn.–The University of Memphis Lambuth hosted a graduate school information fair Thursday night. Students met in the Varnell-Jones Hall Wisdom Parlor where they were given the opportunity to learn more about financial-aid and scholarships.

Students also met with faculty members and explored programs offered at Lambuth.

“The work area is getting more competitive and one thing that can make them stand out amongst competitors is have a graduate degree,” said Lemmie Griggs, enrollment coordinator.

Students say they are happy to have opportunities like this job fair to learn more about the job market.