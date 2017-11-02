William Rodney Faulkner

William Rodney Faulkner, age 70, died on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Humboldt, TN on February 13, 1947, the son of the late Billy and Mary Lawrence Faulkner. He was preceded in death by his wife Jan Faulkner in 2005. Rodney served his country in the United States Army and Tennessee Army National Guard serving one tour of duty in Vietnam and over twenty years of military service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a St. Louis Cardinal baseball and Dallas Cowboys fan. His family was very important to him and he cherished family gatherings.

He is survived by his son, Philip Faulkner of Jackson, TN, a daughter Amanda Rainey; a sister, Nancy Coleman of Jackson and a brother Jacky Faulkner and wife Lanie of Memphis, TN and four grandchildren.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 3, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial with military honors will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends on Friday, November 3, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

