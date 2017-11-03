Benton Co. sheriff says body found in TN River likely dumped after homicide

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher says they believe the man found Thursday afternoon in the Tennessee River was killed somewhere else and dumped in Benton County.

Crews recovered the man’s body around 1:45 p.m. Thursday near the Benton County and Humphreys County line across from the Cuba Landing Marina.

Deputies say a fisherman spotted the body caught on a trotline. Authorities say the man only had on a shirt.

Sheriff Christopher says this is the second death investigation for Benton County this week but that the incidents are not related.

“This was in no way related, and before any rumors get started we are not having any type of crime wave. These are two completely separate incidents,” Sheriff Christopher said.

The sheriff says there were markings on the body that helped them identify the man.