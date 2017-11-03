Class holds 50-year reunion at Union University Homecoming

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University is wrapping up their homecoming celebrations this weekend.

“People just enjoying being together and reuniting and friendship,” Assistant Director of Alumni Teresa Rosson said.

That’s what this weekend is all about at Union University. On Friday, they celebrated the class of 1968 who graduated 50 years ago.

“I’m seeing guys and girls I haven’t seen in 50 years myself,” Jerry Drace, a member of the class of 1968, said.

“I’ve encountered some of them that after graduation we went our separate ways, and it’s just nice to catch up with where they are, what they’re doing and how they’re doing,” Ron Baker, class of 1966, said.

They started Thursday night with a special dinner for the class. Then Friday morning there was a reception before the homecoming chapel.

Several members got the chance to speak Friday during chapel about their time at Union 50 years ago.

“When I was a sophomore, I got to go to seven countries in Central and South America with eight other BSU students, and we sang in project understanding,” Kathryn Gardner, class of 1968, said.

Members of the class of 1967 also presented the school with a check for over $7,000 to go toward scholarships.

Friday night there will be a pep rally in the Bowld Student Commons gym and Saturday there will be a reunion by decades.