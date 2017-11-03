Man charged with break-in at Denmark school

DENMARK, Tenn. — A man has been charged in connection with a break-in over the weekend at Denmark Elementary School.

Michael Wayne Price, 37, is charged with burglary and filing a false report after court documents say Price admitted to breaking into the school Sunday night.

Court documents say deputies saw the glass door into the school’s gymnasium was broken. No other damage was found to the school.

Surveillance video showed a man breaking the side door and walking through the building.

Price came to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday to report his car stolen, court documents say. Price was shown photographs from the video surveillance, and admitted that he was the man in the photos from Denmark Elementary School, according to court documents.

Price told investigators that he broke into the school and woke up in the school, but could not remember the details of the event due to intoxication, court documents say.

He also told investigators that he had intentionally reported his car stolen from Huntersville Denmark Road over the weekend.