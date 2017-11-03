Man charged in east Jackson robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrest a suspect accused of robbing a man in east Jackson.

Kendrick McMullin appeared Friday in Jackson City Court on an aggravated robbery charge. He is accused of robbing a man trying to sell a PlayStation 4 on Oct. 26 on Lexington Street, according to court documents.

Officers said McMullin pointed a gun at the victim’s head and took his money.

McMullin is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9.